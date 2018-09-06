Hard Yakka pays off for youth

MILITARY: Operation Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis (back second from left) and wife Julie (front centre) with graduates and trainers.

JACK Gavin has discovered the true meaning of family after spending 10 days at Hard Yakka program at Susan River.

The army-styled program helps youth turn their lives around. The 14-year-old said he wasn't getting on with his mum.

"I was doing stuff that I shouldn't be doing at my age, like drugs.

"I want to go back and start respecting mum, start doing chores around the house - anything I can to help her.

Jack said the trainers taught him a lot of things.

"They take you to different events like horse riding and abseiling.

"It is like really fun - as long as you respect them you will get respect back.

"Yes they are strict and they will push your boundaries but in the end they will help - help you get through stuff

"They are really helpful.

"I am going to go home and apologise to everyone that I have done wrong.

"They made me realise they true meaning of family."

Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis said they helped four important boys.

"We always say 100 per cent effort - it is the key.

"We are repeating a lot of the things parents do.

"We are a military program but there is more to it.

"It is a whole community effort." Bob said the program was a good lead into for employment.

"It is a good lead in to have a routine - to know about team work, different types of listening skills, observation skills.

"They come out here and they have to clean there own dishes but it is also adventure based - which is the high element, abseiling, the tower, low ropes, group dynamics - basically putting themselves to challenges.

"We encourage them, support them.

"What we are trying to do is gain their respect."

