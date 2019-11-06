Hardwood harvesting extension described as ‘stay of execution’

Regional community cabinet meeting in the FCRC chambers in Maryborough. Premier Palaszczuk at the Baywood timber mill in Maryborough, talking with Dave Forbes and other sawmill workers.

Regional community cabinet meeting in the FCRC chambers in Maryborough. Premier Palaszczuk at the Baywood timber mill in Maryborough, talking with Dave Forbes and other sawmill workers.

THE two-year extension of hardwood timber harvesting in the Wide Bay-Burnett has been described as a “stay of execution” for the industry.

LNP shadow minister for forestry Tony Perrett accused the State Government of failing to have a plan to support hundreds of timber industry jobs on the Fraser Coast.

This week the State extended the existing hardwood timber access until 2026.

In addition, a timber advisory panel responsible for overseeing and making plans with the industry for the future will be established.

There will also be a comprehensive two-year study to identify sustainable future options for timber supply, including on private land, to be completed in 2021.

The timber industry is of particular importance to the Maryborough region, supporting 500 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement was a political fix ahead of the state election, not an economic fix for these local workers,” Mr Perrett said.

“It was an admission that Labor’s plans to transition the industry and save local jobs had completely failed.

“Queensland’s timber industry supports almost 9000 jobs and they need a government that supports these workers.

“Only the LNP has a plan to get Queensland working.

Acting Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Anthony Lynham said the timber industry’s response to the plan to protect hundreds of local timber industry is very encouraging.

“Timber Queensland described it as an important step and said ‘the two-year extension will allow for additional credit confidence as options are explored for new avenues of hardwood timber supply across the region’.”

“The LNP’s repeated cries of ‘we have a plan’ have been exposed as empty rhetoric.

“After more than four years in opposition, where is their plan to protect timber jobs?

“We will keep our laser-like focus on jobs for Queenslanders, in this region and in every industry right across the state.”