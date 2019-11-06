Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Regional community cabinet meeting in the FCRC chambers in Maryborough. Premier Palaszczuk at the Baywood timber mill in Maryborough, talking with Dave Forbes and other sawmill workers.
Regional community cabinet meeting in the FCRC chambers in Maryborough. Premier Palaszczuk at the Baywood timber mill in Maryborough, talking with Dave Forbes and other sawmill workers.
News

Hardwood harvesting extension described as ‘stay of execution’

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE two-year extension of hardwood timber harvesting in the Wide Bay-Burnett has been described as a “stay of execution” for the industry.

LNP shadow minister for forestry Tony Perrett accused the State Government of failing to have a plan to support hundreds of timber industry jobs on the Fraser Coast.

This week the State extended the existing hardwood timber access until 2026.

In addition, a timber advisory panel responsible for overseeing and making plans with the industry for the future will be established.

There will also be a comprehensive two-year study to identify sustainable future options for timber supply, including on private land, to be completed in 2021.

The timber industry is of particular importance to the Maryborough region, supporting 500 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement was a political fix ahead of the state election, not an economic fix for these local workers,” Mr Perrett said.

“It was an admission that Labor’s plans to transition the industry and save local jobs had completely failed.

“Queensland’s timber industry supports almost 9000 jobs and they need a government that supports these workers.

“Only the LNP has a plan to get Queensland working.

Acting Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Anthony Lynham said the timber industry’s response to the plan to protect hundreds of local timber industry is very encouraging.

“Timber Queensland described it as an important step and said ‘the two-year extension will allow for additional credit confidence as options are explored for new avenues of hardwood timber supply across the region’.”

“The LNP’s repeated cries of ‘we have a plan’ have been exposed as empty rhetoric.

“After more than four years in opposition, where is their plan to protect timber jobs?

“We will keep our laser-like focus on jobs for Queenslanders, in this region and in every industry right across the state.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCILLOR: My mate doesn’t belong in jail

        premium_icon COUNCILLOR: My mate doesn’t belong in jail

        Council News ‘I can’t believe something like this is worth a jail sentence’

        Cashless card debated as regional deal talks continue

        premium_icon Cashless card debated as regional deal talks continue

        News ‘It’s absolutely ridiculous to link the two together’

        POLITICS: Heated debate on aircon continues

        premium_icon POLITICS: Heated debate on aircon continues

        News ‘I welcome Labor’s belated support’