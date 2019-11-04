Hardwood timber harvesting gets extension in Wide Bay

Regional community cabinet meeting in the FCRC chambers in Maryborough. Premier Palaszczuk arrives at the Baywood timber mill in Maryborough.

WITH jobs on the line as pressure built to secure a new timber agreement yesterday announced hardwood timber harvesting would continue in the Wide Bay-Burnett for an extra two years, extending the existing access until 2026.

In addition, a timber advisory panel responsible for overseeing and making plans with the industry for the future will be established, as well as conducting a comprehensive two-year study to identify sustainable future options for timber supply, including on private land, to be completed in 2021.

According to Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner, the unsuccessful hardwood plantation program, a partnership between HQPlantations and the Queensland Government, will be brought to a close and the issuing of “rolling permits” in the Western hardwoods region will also end.

New permits will be fixed-term and competitively based to provide opportunity and certainty for industry and will help to transition hardwood plantations to best land use and sustainable arrangements.

The timber industry is of particular importance to the Maryborough region, currently supporting 500 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this announcement was part of her government’s focus on jobs and economic development.

“This announcement will help secure the employment of 500 Maryborough and Wide Bay locals working in the industry,” she said.

“It’s also a win for hundreds more people and businesses who indirectly rely on the timber industry.

“I want Queensland to have an internationally competitive and sustainable industry.”



But yesterday LNP Shadow Minister for Forestry Tony Perrett said the announcement fell well short of the security the industry requires.

“It is basically a two year delay of hundreds of job losses. It is a political fix for Labor, not an economic fix for the workers.

“It is also an admission of failure of Labor’s timber policies since the 1999 deal was forged by former Premier Peter Beattie. The LNP looks forward to working with industry to protect local jobs and support the use of iconic Queensland timbers.”