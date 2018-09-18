Harold takes over the reins of Hervey Bay museum

NEW LEADER: Long-time museum volunteer Harold Collins (right) has been welcomed as the tourist attractions new president. Outgoing president Nigel Kilpatrick handed over the reins at the AGM last week.

A LONG-TIME volunteer and life member of the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, Harold Collins, was unanimously voted in as the new president of the attraction last week.

Former president and local historian John Andersen said Harold had been an integral part of the museum as a volunteer for the past 12 years and was made a life member for his outstanding contributions to the village.

"Harold is well known to the many thousands of school children as the Village Blacksmith and for his talks about our slab cottage and timber working by our forebears," Mr Andersen said.

"Most school visits end with Harold encouraging the children to join in singing as he plays popular Australia songs on his harmonica.

"As a very well-known and respected local farmer and community worker, Harold with his wife Hazel have been stalwarts of our museum for many years and has, among many other things, donated much timber and built many of the larger buildings throughout the museum grounds and been responsible for many restoration projects."

The presidency was passed to Harold by outgoing president Nigel Kilpatrick at the annual general meeting last week.

Mr Andersen said Harold would take on his new responsibilities with the full support of the museum's volunteers.

Progress at the Zephyr St museum has progressed in the past year with major new exhibits including the fire station, cobbler and barber officially being opened.

Mr Andersen said school groups, bus tours and general admissions had kept museum volunteers busy, with no signs of interest slowing down.

"Everyone at the museum looks forward to another very busy year as we welcome 2000 Scout Cubs later this month, organise our legendary Carols in the Village to welcome the festive season, especially with all proceeds of the night being donated to the Drought Appeal."

The museum will be open every day of the school holidays. The opening hours are from 1pm to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The museum is located at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.

Visit herveybaymuseum.com.au.