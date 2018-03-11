Harrington reaches his milestone 20th Moo Tri

MILESTONES: Highly-respected triathlon coach Brian Harrington is in the midst of a milestone year.

BRIAN Harrington is in the midst of a milestone year.

As a coach, one of his star students, Matt Hauser, will compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in less than four weeks.

The Queensland School Sport Triathlon coach is gunning for another national title when he leads the state side at the Australian Schools Triathlon Festival in Penrith next month, and he is kept busy during the week both as a teacher and with his own 'HAT' squad.

But for Harrington, the athlete, there are two major milestones in his grasp.

He achieved the first yesterday when he finished his 20th Mooloolaba Tri Festival race in 2hrs 35min 46sec to be 71st in the 50-54 male age group.

It wasn't a bad effort given he trained for only two-and-a-half weeks.

He took advantage of choppy conditions ("I love the surf,” he said) to nail the 1.5km swim in 24:30, and went to work on the 40km bike leg, which he completed in 1:12.27.

The run was good, he said, until he reached the hill - any runner's nightmare in a 10km circuit.

His next milestone will come at the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival, which runs from October 31 to November 4, where he will complete his 30th Noosa Triathlon. This time, he said, he will prepare properly.

"This year I'll have a crack,” Harrington said.

"Mooloolaba is a fantastic event. It's not as big as Noosa but it's a great race, and there's some beautiful spots to watch the action.”

Two students, Toby Powers and daughter Caitlin Harrington, starred in the Twilight 5km Fun Run. Toby won the under-16 male race, while Caitlin was second.