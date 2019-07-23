Harry and Meghan live in ‘fortress’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England. Picture: Getty Images

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have made 'privacy a key factor' at Frogmore Cottage by ensuring the family home resembles a 'fortress', a royal expert has revealed.

Katie Nicholl, who has written biographies on the Royals, said on British television today that the Grade II listed building was 'pretty much a fortress' to ensure the couple's privacy, The Sun reports.

A general view of Frogmore Cottage at Frogmore Cottage on April 10, 2019 in Windsor, England. Picture: Getty Images

She told presenter Christine Lampard: "We know that they're living this wonderful tucked away life at Frogmore Cottage which is pretty much, from what I hear, a fortress. Privacy's the key factor."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced backlash recently over their need for privacy after the Duchess' controversial appearance at Wimbledon and baby Archie's top secret christening.

The Duchess was branded 'childish' by adoring fans after her bodyguards warned the snap-happy tennis attendees not to take pictures of her enjoying the sport.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the European Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, July 14th 2019. Picture: Matrix Pictures

The family was also criticised for keeping Archie Harrison's christening out of the public eye, as well as keeping his godparents under wraps.

They faced further backlash about the design of Frogmore Cottage after taxpayers found that they are expected to foot the bill of up to £3.2 million ($A5.7 million) in renovations.

Along side a designer kitchen, water mains and a new state-of-the-art nursery for Archie, the high security totted up the total.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl has described Frogmore Cottage as a ‘fortress’. Picture: Supplied.

While many were 'outraged' by the amount, friends of the Duke and Duchess have stepped in to defend them, saying today: "It really isn't as grand as some people might think."

The new parents moved out of Kensington Palace in spring following reports of a rift between them and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

Ms Nicholl went on to explain that the family will be spending their first summer holiday at Balmoral alongside the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

She said: "The Sussexes are due to be going for the very first time and, of course, taking little Archie for his first family summer holiday."

Katie Nicholl has written a number of Royal biographies. Picture: Supplied

The author suggested the Royal family would spent time walking their dogs, fishing and 'spending time together' while in Aberdeenshire - as well as celebrating the Duchess' birthday.

"Meghan will be celebrating her 38th birthday early in August on the fourth," she concluded. "It's a nice place to do it - so probably a birthday tea there."

