Harry, Meghan ‘deliver food’ during LA lockdown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, dressed down and decked out in masks, have delivered food to Los Angeles residents living with illness and at risk of contracting coronavirus.

The couple, who moved to Los Angeles in March with their baby son, Archie, helped deliver meals for Project Angel Food, an organisation that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to vulnerable people in the city.

The organisation's executive director Richard Ayoub told Entertainment Tonight in the US that the high-profile couple contacted the charity after learning its drivers were "overloaded" and needed support as they try and feed ill Californians during quarantine.

The couple delivered meals to vulnerable Los Angeles residents. Picture: AP



"They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload," Mr Ayoub said, adding the couple were completely "down to earth".

"They did two deliveries - one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday - and they've done it quietly," Mr Ayoub, told People magazine. "We're completely honoured."

Mr Ayoub said the couple followed strict social distancing guidelines, wearing masks and gloves while keeping six feet or more apart from any members of the public.

"They were genuinely interested in every single person they met," Mr Ayoub said.

"They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients - they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honour our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service."

The couple have made a new life in Los Angeles with their son, Archie. Picture: AP

Mr Ayoub said the couple "took about six deliveries last Sunday and then they said, 'We want to do it again and we want more,' so they took 14 deliveries on Wednesday".

"Our clients are clients who are often forgotten," Mr Ayoub continued.

"They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces."

The Queen would surely improve of her grandson’s desire to give back. Picture: AP

HARRY 'ON THE FLOOR, IN HYSTERICS' WITH ARCHIE

Meanwhile, the prince has revealed he "rolls on the floor in hysterics" with Meghan and Archie as he gave a first glimpse of his new life in the US in a video call from his Californian home.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about life in isolation as he chatted to fellow parents - saying it was important to focus on the positives during the coronavirus crisis, reports The Sun.

The 35-year-old, who recently moved to Los Angeles, made time to speak with parents and carers in the UK who are looking after seriously-ill kids.

And in the candid 30-minute chat, Prince Harry said: "There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time - so much family time - that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?"

"You've got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.

"Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something that you have to deal with and there's no way you can run away from it."

The prince seemed in good spirits on the call with one of his favourite charities. Picture: YouTube

Harry spoke about loving “family time” during lockdown. Picture: YouTube

Prince Harry's video chat saw him speaking with a specially-trained nurse and the head of one of the charities he has long supported, WellChild.

And he praised them saying: "Full respect to every single one of you. This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you.

"Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to government and everybody else that you are in the vulnerable bracket and WellChild needs more help."

And he gushed over their "strength and resilience".

The couple appear much happier in their new life. Picture: AP

He added: "Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!"

Meghan, 38, and Harry moved to LA this year with their son Archie, who will turn one in May.

It comes after reports suggested Prince Harry is missing Canada where he was the "happiest he has ever been".

A source reportedly told The Sun: "Harry absolutely loved life in Canada and has made no secret of how much he misses life there.

"The time that he spent there with Meghan and Archie are probably the happiest he has ever been.

The couple have waved goodbye to royal life. Picture: AP

"Harry misses the pace of life there and the fact they were living in a really secluded place where they could be themselves, relax and enjoy life."

It was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to go to LA because they feared a lengthy lockdown would prevent them from making the move.

But it was suggested Prince Harry has struggled to settle because the Californian city, like many other areas across the globe, is in lockdown due to coronavirus.

It comes after a friend claimed the royal is finding life in LA "challenging."

Renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall said she has been in touch with the Duke since he moved to Canada and then LA.

The couple’s LA life will no doubt having them rubbing shoulders more often with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

Dr Goodall, 86, told the Radio Times: "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but, yes, I've been in touch - though I think he's finding life a bit challenging right now."

Meghan and Prince Harry are now striving to live a financially independent life after quitting as royals this year.

Former actress Meghan has already landed her first post-royal job - narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Prince Harry had been filmed promoting his wife to Disney chief Bob Iger at last July's London premiere of the Lion King, while the couple were still royals.

- with The Sun

Originally published as Harry, Meghan 'deliver food' during LA lockdown