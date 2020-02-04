Harsh Aussie snub for BBL’s best player

Marcus Stoinis has missed out on both the ODI and T20 squads.

AUSTRALIA has made some interesting selections for their ODI and T20 squads ahead of an upcoming tour of South Africa.

The squads were publicly unveiled Tuesday afternoon with several changes made to the limited-overs outfits.

There was no room in either squad for the BBL's player of the tournament Marcus Stoinis, despite a blockbuster summer that saw him plunder 612 runs at an average of 55.64 with five fifties and one century for the Melbourne Stars.

Stoinis struggled with injury during the World Cup and was unable to produce his best with the bat in England, falling out of favour with selectors.

Matthew Wade, who last played a T20 for Australia in 2016, will return to the national set-up in the shortest format while explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been included in both squads after being left out of the recent ODI series against India.

Wade has been on fire for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash since returning from Test duties.

In eight digs this season the left-hander has hammered 351 runs, averaging 50.14 at the imposing strike rate of 171.22 with three half-centuries and one whirlwind ton - a spectacular unbeaten 130 from just 61 balls against the Adelaide Strikers on Australia Day.

Maxwell, who took time out of the game this summer because of mental health issues, was dropped after a lean ODI World Cup with the bat but his absence from the Aussie team has been short-lived after convincing selectors he's back in form following a productive Big Bash campaign.

Captaining the Stars, Maxwell has blasted 389 runs from 14 innings at a brilliant average of 43.22 and healthy strike-rate of 150.78 - the highlight of his season being a matchwinning 83 not out in a run chase against cross-town rivals the Renegades.

Maxwell's fellow all-rounder Mitch Marsh is also back in the green and gold, named in both the ODI and T20 squads after impressing during the BBL following his return from a broken hand - sustained when he punched a dressing room wall in frustration after being dismissed in a Sheffield Shield match for Western Australia earlier in the summer.

Fast bowlers Kane and Jhye Richardson are in the T20 squad. Kane retains his place in the ODI side but Jhye didn't make the cut.

He misses out because Josh Hazlewood is back in the 50-over fold after missing last year's World Cup as he worked his way back to full fitness from a back injury.

Sydney Sixers quick Sean Abbott reportedly keeps his place in the T20 team after playing his first international in five years against Pakistan last November.

Tweakers Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar are the specialist spin options in the T20 squad.

Australia travels to South Africa later this month for three T20s and three ODIs before returning home to take on New Zealand in three one-day matches.

Im pretty sure the selectors know what M. Marsh brings to the table. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 4, 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.