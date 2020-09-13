Harsh reality of getting caught with homemade number plates

Jaiden Fraser, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count each of possessing a false number plate and driving without a licence. Picture: Supplied

A YOUNG man wasn't expecting to have to front court for replacing his lost vehicle number plates with homemade ones, after receiving some misinformation from a work friend.

Jaiden Fraser, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count each of possessing a false number plate and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Fraser driving along Moores Creek Rd at 8.15am on August 26 when his number plates were not captured by the automatic number plate recognition system.

Ms Marsden said on closer inspection, police noticed the number plates were displayed with different characteristics to a standard plate.

She said Smith told police he had previously worked as a sign writer and had made the number plates at work after losing his official plates while he was four-wheel driving.

She said he claimed he was told by a work mate he could make his own number plates if he had lost his and was not aware they had to be an official plate.

She said checks also revealed he was unlicensed and subject to a demerit point suspension from July 1, 2020 to December 31.

She said he told police he was driving his sister to get breakfast because no one else in the house was able to do so.

Smith was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months. Traffic convictions were recorded, and the number plates were forfeited to the Crown.