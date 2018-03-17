Has council chaos put a handbrake on construction?

THE chaos engulfing the Fraser Coast council has been blamed for slowing the construction industry.

After a series of strong years, building approval figures show the sector has taken a hit this financial year.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows between July and December 2017, 356 dwellings were approved, less than half the 881 approved in the 2016-17 financial year.

But the council believes construction rates are on track to meet an expected population boom.

Master Builders Association Wide Bay Burnett regional manager Will Wilson said "infighting" in the council was responsible for the downturn.

"It's slowed down more recently, but had a good run over the last tax year especially in Hervey Bay, but more in Maryborough," Mr Wilson said.

"That has slowed down again, the conditions are generally good but the infighting in the council has slowed that."

But Fraser Coast council planning and development councillor Denis Chapman said building applications were "trending upwards".

"The demand for houses on the Fraser Coast is being driven by retirees and people moving here to take up jobs in the service industries supporting retirees such as the medical and allied health professions; and the amount of land available," Cr Chapman said.

"To further stimulate the industry (the) council has extended its incentives policies to boost development across the region."

The council predicts population growth across the Fraser Coast will mean an average increase of more than 1000 dwellings per year until 2036. Most of those buildings are expected to be built in the region's Hervey Bay side.

Cr Chapman said council figures showed building approvals in Maryborough were higher than predicted.

"The 156 dwellings approved in the Maryborough and hinterland area is above the 132 dwellings (average per year) necessary to achieve growth targets and there is still four months to go before the end of the financial year," he said.

"Hervey Bay continues to maintain a steady supply of residential lots with a guaranteed supply for 2018 due to the number of lots under construction or scheduled to start construction in 2018.

"Commercial development continues to grow and is at a six-year high." - NewsRegional