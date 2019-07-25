Hat-trick hero sends Olympic through

A CHRIS Lucas hat-trick has propelled Olympic FC into the FFA Cup round of 16 at the expense of an ordinary Bayswater City.

In the all-NPL battle at Perry Park on Wednesday night, Olympic proudly flew Queensland's flag with a 5-2 defeat of their West Australian rivals.

The game was over by half-time, with Olympic leading 3-0 at the break.'

It was 5-0 by the 59th minute. Olympic then took their foot off the pedal, allowing Bayswater to score consolation goals through Gordon Smith and Brent Griffiths.

But it was too little, too late, for visitors, who were made to look second-rate for most of the contest by a classy Olympic outfit.

The hosts took control from the outset, with the only surprise that it took 24 minutes for them to take the lead such was their dominance.

The prolific Lucas opened the scoring, guiding the ball home after being found unmarked in the heart of Bayswater's penalty area by Alex Smith.

Olympic FC’s Shelford Dais (right) competes for a header. (Picture: Getty Images

Alex Smith continued his fine half in doubling Olympic's lead in the 35th minute.

And on the stroke of half-time Olympic put the game to bed when Lucas scored his second goal of the night, this time from the penalty spot, after a handball offence from Bayswater captain Trent Kay.

The procession continued in the second half, with Lucas securing his hat-trick in the 56th minute and the impressive Jez Lofthouse netting Olympic's fifth goal three minutes later.

Olympic FC players celebrate qualifying for the FFA Cup Round of 16. Picture: Getty Images

Gordon Smith pulled one back for the visitors on the hour mark, with Griffiths scoring in the 87th minute to slightly ease the considerable pain for Bayswater.

Joining Olympic in the Cup's final 16 are fellow NPL Queensland outfit Magpies Crusaders, who beat Gold Coast Premier League club Coomera Colts 2-1 in Mackay.

Goals to Michael Lyall and Kyren Walters put the Magpies Crusaders 2-0 ahead before a late from Coomera's Payden Pemberton ensured a tense finish.