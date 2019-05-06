Menu
STATE CHAMPION: Wingless Sprint car State champion winner Scott Thomsen (centre) with third-placed Michael Butcher (left) and runner-up Jacob Jolley at a Lismore Speedway meeting earlier this year.
Sport

Hat-trick of state titles for local wingless speedway racer

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
6th May 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: Maryborough wingless sprint car champion Scott Thomsen completed a hat-trick of State titles on Sunday night.

Thomsen crossed the line first in the wingless sprints in a time of just over 18 minutes.

He led home Cody O'Connell and Tinana racer Dan Moes.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller was impressed with Thomsen's drive.

"He smashed the opposition,” Moller said.

"He sat behind Dan Moes for the first few laps, passed him and never looked back.

"He hasn't been racing a lot locally but he is always fast.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

