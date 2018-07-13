Hatchetts one of Hervey Bay's true touch footy families

FOOTY FAMILY: Hervey Bay's Helen Hatchett with children Summer, 11, Sam, 9, and Charli, 15, Wilson. All four will participate at the Junior State Cup.

TOUCH: There's almost nothing the Hatchett family doesn't do when it comes to their chosen sport.

Helen Hatchett has played, coached and managed touch football for 20 years, and when her children Charli, Summer and Sam came along it was easy to guess what sport they'd play.

Helen plays alongside Charli, who is also a referee, in Hervey Bay Touch Association's Monday night comp, while Summer and Sam play Tuesdays.

"They started playing as early as they could, and we've done rep footy every year,” Helen said.

Helen will coach Summer's team, the 12 Girls, at the Junior State Cup.

"It's our big local event so it's great to see everyone come out,” she said.

The Junior State Cup starts today.