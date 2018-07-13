Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOOTY FAMILY: Hervey Bay's Helen Hatchett with children Summer, 11, Sam, 9, and Charli, 15, Wilson. All four will participate at the Junior State Cup.
FOOTY FAMILY: Hervey Bay's Helen Hatchett with children Summer, 11, Sam, 9, and Charli, 15, Wilson. All four will participate at the Junior State Cup. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Hatchetts one of Hervey Bay's true touch footy families

12th Jul 2018 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH: There's almost nothing the Hatchett family doesn't do when it comes to their chosen sport.

Helen Hatchett has played, coached and managed touch football for 20 years, and when her children Charli, Summer and Sam came along it was easy to guess what sport they'd play.

Helen plays alongside Charli, who is also a referee, in Hervey Bay Touch Association's Monday night comp, while Summer and Sam play Tuesdays.

"They started playing as early as they could, and we've done rep footy every year,” Helen said.

Helen will coach Summer's team, the 12 Girls, at the Junior State Cup.

"It's our big local event so it's great to see everyone come out,” she said.

The Junior State Cup starts today.

fcsport junior state cup junior state cup 2018 touch football
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    premium_icon Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    Golf Jacob Boyce could have a mental edge as the Maryborough Golf Club's Pro-Am draws to a close today.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    premium_icon OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    Opinion It was a mammoth task for all involved

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our wonders

    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our...

    News The heritage-listed island has been nominated.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Crime He stirred drama inside the courtroom and threatened his lawyer.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners