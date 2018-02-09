Menu
Hatherell on fire at cricket carnival

Matthew McInerney
by

MARYBOROUGH teenager Paige Hatherell has proved age is no barrier in her first three National Indigenous Cricket Carnival games.

The 14-year-old is playing for Queensland at the Alice Springs event, which features teams from the five mainland states and the Northern Territory.

Paige Hatherell,14, is heading off to Alice Springs with the Queensland Indigenous Womens Cricket Team.
Paige Hatherell,14, is heading off to Alice Springs with the Queensland Indigenous Womens Cricket Team. Alistair Brightman

In her three games so far, Hatherell has taken two wickets at an average of 14.5, and scored five not out in her only chance with the bat.

Queensland play New South Wales late Friday evening, and South Australia in the team's last round robin game on Saturday.

Semi finals are on Sunday with finals on Monday.

