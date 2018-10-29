Menu
Torbanlea Picnic Races - watching the fashions on the field judging.
Torbanlea Picnic Races - watching the fashions on the field judging. Alistair Brightman

News

Hats, horses, hooray! Perfect day at the races

Annie Perets
by
29th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
EAGER punters, dazzling dresses, talented horses and jockeys - check.   

This year's Torbanlea Picnic Races had all the makings of a fantastic day out at the races.   

Organised by the Burrum Recreation Reserve Association, the long-running annual event was attended by people of all ages.   Money raised from the social event will go back into the community and will help maintain the reserve.   

The reserve is used by a variety of groups, for sports including rugby league, athletics, and horse-riding.  

The sun beamed brightly as races progressed on Saturday, but the scorcher did not melt away smiles from faces of those in the crowd.  

Association president Scott Hillier praised the work of those helping on the day to make it a success.   

"Everybody left feeling lucky and happy," Mr Hillier said.  

"It was good to see everyone really enjoy themselves."  

He estimates about 1800-2000 people attended. 

Torbanlea Picnic Races - (L) Teanne Schellbach and Lorrin Frahm from Maryborough with Paul and Tammy Schloss on Bandit and Mick.
Torbanlea Picnic Races - (L) Teanne Schellbach and Lorrin Frahm from Maryborough with Paul and Tammy Schloss on Bandit and Mick. Alistair Brightman

  Property manager stuns in fashion competition

PROPERTY manager Lorrin Frahm captured the spirit of the races through her eye-catching outfit.   

The Fashion on the Fields winner attended the Torbanlea Picnic Races in an elegant, soft blue-coloured number by Australian brand Talulah.  

The real estate professional, who works in Maryborough, has been at every race for the past decade.  

But Saturday was the first time she entered the fashion competition.   

She said coming out of the line-up with a winning sash was a lovely surprise.  

"It made my day, really," Ms Frahm said.  

She celebrated with her fiance and a group of friends, relishing the buzzing atmosphere amid the cheering punters and flowing drinks.   

Colourful dresses, quirky fascinators and ties with bright designs dominated the trends.     

