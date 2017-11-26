Hauritz's transition from international cricketer to trader

HE WAS one of the men thrown through Australian cricket's grinder after the retirement of one of the best spin bowlers of all time.

Now, Nathan Hauritz trades on the stock market with the same dedication and vigour he did in decades on the cricket pitch.

Hauritz was the special guest speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce's Long Lunch at Kingfisher Bay Resort. It was the first time Hauritz was afforded such an opportunity, and he took it with both hands.

The Nathan Hauritz who sat on a stool in the Boat Club's bar is a far cry from the Nathan Hauritz who played with and against the best cricketers in the world less than a decade ago.

He was one of the men charged with being one of Australia's key spinners in the wake of Shane Warne's retirement after the 2006-07 Ashes series.

His opportunity, after a surprise 2004 debut due to Warne's broken finger, came in 2008, when he became a mainstay in Australia's First XI for the next two years.

Much like every other Australian spinner at the time, he was forced to perform in Warne's shadow.

He took 63 wickets from 17 Test matches, the last of which he played against India in October, 2010.

Hauritz spent the next few years in domestic cricket, playing first class and one day games until 2013, and a further two years in various Twenty20 competitions across the world.

His retirement from all forms of top-class cricket signalled the start of a transition that would be the toughest of his 36 years.

"It probably is almost worse than a civilian,” Hauritz said.

"I was nine when I started playing cricket, I was in the system when I was 15.

"During that time I did bits and pieces of study but I never finished a degree. I didn't enjoy it, I was young and didn't want to finish it, or I'd get close to finishing then I was picked for Australia. Once you get into that environment it's very hard to study.”

A 20-year cricket career, during which he played at all levels in all forms of the game, followed, and while he got to live the dream as a professional sportsman, it did not bode well for the day he left the sport.

"Going to someone saying 'I'm Nathan Hauritz, I'd like to get a job here'. They go 'what experience do you have? You're 34, why would we hire you?,” he said.

"'You might've played cricket for your country but it means nothing - I'm better off hiring a 21-year-old who is getting a degree and working those 60-hour weeks'. It's really tough.”

So where did Hauritz, one of the poor spinners thrust into the high-pressure position of replacing the greatest Australian tweaker of all time, find a post- professional cricket niche?

The stock market.

"For me, it's the closest thing I can replicate to cricket, the highs and the lows,” Hauritz said.

"I don't like the lows, but when you have a good trade and good analysis, pretty much where you've hit the market it's made whatever it is, it's a good feeling. It's similar to cricket where you put all of that hard work in and get the results.”

Hauritz has been with Magnetic Trading for three years, and this year started to work full-time for the ASX trading service.

"Getting introduced to those guys really saved me a lot of heartache,” he said.

"I didn't want to stay in cricket or coaching. There's not a lot of jobs, and once you're cut from something (Hauritz was dropped from Queensland), you become a bit resentful.”

Any resentment Hauritz may have harboured for cricket is now buried.

He coaches at Brisbane club Northern Suburbs and has stayed in contact with former Queensland and Australian teammates.

He applies the same determination he showed in cricket to making millions on the market.

"I'm a long way from that, (but) it's something I don't see as impossible,” he said.