Hauser as ready as he can be ahead of his WTS debut

A WORLD Triathlon Series debut alongside some of the biggest names does not faze Hervey Bay's Matt Hauser.

The 19-year-old will be one of the youngest competitors in the 50-strong elite men's field.

He had his first taste of elite competition at the inaugural Super League at Hamilton Island last month, but today's race at the Gold Coast carries a much larger prize.

It will be the first opportunity for athletes to earn direct passage to next year's Commonwealth Games.

A position in the Australian team would be a dream finish for Hauser, though his focus is purely on putting together a strong debut performance.

"I don't really feel any pressure, I want to make a good start to my WTS career," Hauser said.

"You're racing the world's best athletes but I have to be prepared for everything. I'm confident I can match it with these guys.

"I'm feeling positive."

Hauser dominated junior competition, winning four straight Oceania Championships and two Australian Junior Triathlon Series titles.