Hauser confirms freak status with fourth Oceania title

TAKE A BOW: Matt Hauser (left) earned a round of applause from former coach Brian Harrington after his fourth consecutive Oceania Championship.

MATTHEW Hauser, take a bow.

The 19-year-old superhuman has just won his fourth consecutive Oceania Championship, a domination of competition that is yet to be seen in the event's history.

New Zealander Mikayla Nielsen won three consecutive women's titles from 2011 to 2013, though nobody has done what Hauser achieved on March 4, 2017.

Hauser missed the first two races of the series.

CURRY: Hervey Bay's newest national triathlon champion

He was rested for the December 18 race at Runaway Bay, then was set to return at Robina but was ruled out due to tonsillitis.

The now-Gold Coast-based athlete competed in his first Australian Junior Triathlon Series race at Glenelg, South Australia, on February 4.

He duly smashed the field.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The win put Hauser in good stead ahead of the fourth and final race of the AJTS at Perth's Way Out West, which doubled as the Oceania Championship.

He was never headed.

Hauser led entered the first transition clear of his rivals, then worked with ACT athlete Liam Sproule on the bike.

When Hauser entered the run in front it was clear only injury or a freak accident could slow him down.

His big win almost allowed the Queenslander to swoop on the AJTS point score win.

Due to the final round's point value being worth double along with the championships being determined on an athlete's best three results, Hauser ended on a total of 33 points from his two wins.

Liam McCoach, who finished second at the Way Out West event, ends on 37 points.