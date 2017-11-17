Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Hauser named for Commonwealth Games debut

Matthew McInerney
by

HERVEY Bay product Matthew Hauser will represent Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Gold Coast-based triathlete was one of the first six representatives named by Triathlon Australia at a media conference at Southport on Friday afternoon.

The announcement caps a dream year for the 19-year-old.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

He was part of the history-making mixed relay team who triumphed at a World Triathlon Series event in Hamburg, Germany, in July.

The team of Hauser, Charlotte McShane, Ashleigh Gentle and Tasmanian Jake Birtwhistle became the first Australian team to win a world mixed relay gold medal.

Two months later, Hauser reached the pinnacle.

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's champion athlete, Matthew Hauser.
Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's champion athlete, Matthew Hauser. Valerie Horton

He blitzed the junior men's field at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final to become the Junior World Champion in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

While many around the supremely gifted athlete, who proved he could mix it with the best in the inaugural Super League Triathlon series, spoke openly and confidently about his potential Commonwealth Games berth, Hauser always downplayed his chances.

In his mind, it was a 50-50 chance, and it was not until high performance coach Justin Drew's phone number flashed up on his phone about midday on Sunday, November 12, that he believed he was assured a place at the Gold Coast event.

Hauser's world championship-winning mixed relay teammates, along with Luke Willian and Gillian Backhouse, were officially unveiled as Australia's first six triathlon representatives.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  commonwealth games fcsport gc2018 triathlon australia

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SPOTTED: House Rules contestants at Bay store

SPOTTED: House Rules contestants at Bay store

House Rules contestants are continuing to make their way around the Fraser Coast.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend on the Fraser Coast

BUSINESS EXTRAVAGANZA: Maryborough Progress Association president Kylie Nitz andFraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson will host the CBD Extravaganza this Saturday.

Your guide of what's happening on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

TRANSFORMED: Teen who lost 60kg stuns at formal

TRANSFORMED: Josephine Desgrand, who lost 60kg stuns at her formal.

The teen showed off her weight loss journey.

Man injured in tractor crash

Ambulance with lights on

The man was aged in his 50s.

Local Partners

Fishers hope for a break from windy conditions

A WINDY week has kept many anglers off the water with only the keenest having a go in the rough conditions.

Ex-world champion out to regain his Qld title

World champion sidecar driver Darren Treloar, pictured in 2012, will be in action at Maryborough this weekend.

New South Welshman Darrin Treloar held five titles last year.

Forgotten winner in Aussie Ashes snub

Chadd Sayers celebrates the wicket of NSW’s Kurtis Patterson.

South Australian paceman in line to make Test debut in Adelaide