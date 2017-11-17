Hauser named for Commonwealth Games debut

HERVEY Bay product Matthew Hauser will represent Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Gold Coast-based triathlete was one of the first six representatives named by Triathlon Australia at a media conference at Southport on Friday afternoon.

The announcement caps a dream year for the 19-year-old.

He was part of the history-making mixed relay team who triumphed at a World Triathlon Series event in Hamburg, Germany, in July.

The team of Hauser, Charlotte McShane, Ashleigh Gentle and Tasmanian Jake Birtwhistle became the first Australian team to win a world mixed relay gold medal.

Two months later, Hauser reached the pinnacle.

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's champion athlete, Matthew Hauser. Valerie Horton

He blitzed the junior men's field at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final to become the Junior World Champion in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

While many around the supremely gifted athlete, who proved he could mix it with the best in the inaugural Super League Triathlon series, spoke openly and confidently about his potential Commonwealth Games berth, Hauser always downplayed his chances.

In his mind, it was a 50-50 chance, and it was not until high performance coach Justin Drew's phone number flashed up on his phone about midday on Sunday, November 12, that he believed he was assured a place at the Gold Coast event.

Hauser's world championship-winning mixed relay teammates, along with Luke Willian and Gillian Backhouse, were officially unveiled as Australia's first six triathlon representatives.