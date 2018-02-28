Hauser second in first hit-out before the Commonwealth Games

A PODIUM finish at the Gold Coast Triathlon proved world junior champion Matt Hauser is on the right track in his Commonwealth Games preparation.

The Hervey Bay product finished second at the Luke Harrop Memorial, his first race back after a five-month competition break forced by an intensive training block at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra and a minor leg injury.

His return race was changed from a triathlon to a duathlon due to poor water quality, though Hauser was unsure as to whether or not that was a good thing.

"It gave me the chance to really test out my run. The swim and bike are really good, I've been working hard on them, but that was the way I thought about it,” he said.

"It allowed me to put more pressure on the leg. I would have loved to have done the triathlon but it helped.”

Hauser finished six seconds behind fellow Commonwealth Games debutant Luke Willian, and 12 seconds ahead of Victorian Luke Burns.

Hauser was happy with his effort as the countdown to his Games debut ticks under five weeks, but admitted he still had some way to go before he again runs at his best. He said he started to feel fatigue in the second 5km run block, which is when Willian capitalised to take victory.

Hauser will line up at the Triathlon World Cup race at Mooloolaba on March 10, his last high- profile race ahead of the Games. The Sunshine Coast event is expected to draw the biggest names in world triathlon, like English brothers Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee, and will be a chance for Hauser to further scout his potential Games rivals.

"I'll go in there with the mindset of being competitive but it is a bit of both (to win or to prepare),” he said.

Hauser capped a huge 2017 when he was named in the team for the Commonwealth Games. He won his debut World Cup race at Chengdu, was part of Australia's first mixed relay gold medal win, and became world junior champion in September.