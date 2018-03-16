Hauser to scout his Games rivals at new mixed relay event

MATT Hauser will take full advantage of a prime opportunity to scout his Commonwealth Games rivals just three weeks before he races for a gold medal on home soil.

Hauser, a Hervey Bay product who relocated to the Gold Coast two years ago, will compete in one of three Australian teams at the Mixed Relay Invitational at Runaway Bay Sports Centre this weekend.

The two-day event is a concept which allows Australian elite athletes a chance to hone their relay skills against each other, and to provide rising stars the chance to race against the world's best triathletes.

Hauser and three Gold Coast Games teammates - Charlotte McShane, Ashleigh Gentle and Gillian Backhouse - will be among nine Commonwealth Games athletes to compete among the 18 teams.

Hauser, the reigning world junior champion, will race alongside Mooloolaba World Cup winner Emma Jeffcoat, 23-year-old rising star Amber Pate and two-time South Australian Triathlete of the Year Steve McKenna.

Not only is it a chance for Hauser to push his case for a place in Australia's mixed relay team for the Games, but it is an early opportunity to stamp his authority in an event that will be added to the Olympic Games program at Tokyo in 2020.

Hauser, McShane, Gentle and Jake Birtwhistle won Australia's first mixed relay gold medal at the World Championships in Hamburg last year. The Hervey Bay product finished second to South African Richard Murray at the Mooloolaba World Cup race last week.