Hausser wins ITU Triathlon World Cup event in China

TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay's Matt Hausser won the International Triathlon Union race in Chengdu China yesterday.

This is the second victory for Hausser at this event after winning it in 2017.

Hausser crossed the line first in a time of 27 minutes and 42 seconds.

Beating home athlete's Ben Kanute of the United States and Alexis Lapge by 13 seconds.

In a hotly contested race it was not until the run leg that Hausser was able to open the small gap.

Matthew Roberts was the next Australian home in seventh place just over 30 seconds behind Hausser.

This is the fifth event in the World Cup series and the first event for Hausser since his serious injury in 2018.

In a routine training session, Hauser was speeding downhill on a Gold Coast beach road with some training partners when a car door opened right in front of him. The collision sent him flying through the car door window.

After the bike crash, Hauser got up and recognized that his shoulder was dislocated.

That's when he tried to pop it back into place.

Further x-rays a few days later revealed he also broke his hand in the accident.

Hausser underwent a full shoulder reconstuction to repair the injury.

Hausser raced at the Gold Coast Commonwealth games placing fourth in the men's final.

He secured a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as a member of the Australian mixed team triathlon relay.

Former coach Brian Harrington watched the semi-final race on Saturday and thought Hausser would have a good shot in the final.

"He looked so good on Saturday in the semi's.

I spoke to Matt's parents and told them he will go very close.,” Harrington said.

"He is an athlete that we should all be very proud of.”

Harrington continues to train junior triathletes and hopes they can achieve similar success.