Have a craic at Hoolihans for St Pat's

Hoolihans project manager Sarah Collins is preparing the Esplanade restaurant for one of its biggest days of the year. Alistair Brightman

AS the only traditional Irish Bar on the Fraser Coast, Sarah Collins and the team at Hoolihans say they have an obligation to provide the region with plenty of craic for the biggest Irish celebration of the year - St Patrick's Day.

The project manager said the Esplanade restaurant and bar would transform into a sea of green on March 17, with plenty of entertainment, green beer, wine and coffee and extra kegs of Guinness to cater for the 300-strong crowd expected on the day.

Especially as St Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year.

"We just love it because we are the only Irish pub on the Fraser Coast and we're going back to our Irish roots," Ms Collins said.

"We've got great home-style traditional Irish meals and we just want everyone to be Irish for the day.

"It's our favourite day of the year. So get your green on!"

The celebrations will start at 10am with live entertainment by local musician Jim Daniels, followed by traditional Irish band Slainter, the RSL Pipe Band and Bay City Rock.

There will be promotional giveaways, prizes for best dressed male and female, a prize for the best rendition of Danny Boy and specials between 4pm and 6pm.

Hoolihans is located at 382 Esplanade, Scarness.

LIVE BANDS

Jim Daniels, 10am to noon.

Slainte from 1pm to 5pm.

RSL Pipe Band, 5pm to 6pm.

Slainte, 6pm to 8pm