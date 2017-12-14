Have a Christmas your lost loved one would be proud of

I'VE always been one to get excited about Christmas and the time spent with family.

This year it will be a little different after the sudden loss of my brother to cancer only three months ago.

And I know I'm not alone.

So many families who have been hit with tragedy will have a hole in their Christmas joy but lets do something special for our lost loved ones.

While there will be sad moments where I know I will wish Josh (my brother) was there to experience like our traditional morning paddle board, cracking open an early beer, listening to tunes and all the other awesome family traditions, my little brother and I have decided to have a day he'd be proud of.

If you've lost a loved one this year or even in recent years, this time of the year won't be the same.

But why don't you try the same, and do at least one thing that puts a smile on your face.

Our missing loved ones wouldn't want it any other way would they!

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST OPINION PIECES HERE>>

I will be hitting the water for an early paddle and there will be plenty of laughs (and no doubt cries).

My thoughts go out to all the other families dealing with hardship in some way or another.

Whether it be the loss of a family member, like the Fraser Coast's Kerri Walker who will face her first Christmas without her beloved children, Sarah and Daniel after the pair were killed on Easter Monday in a horror crash at Tiaro, or a family dealing with financial hardship.

Some children will wake up without presents, while others are lying in hospital with a terminal illness.

Everyone, hold a thought for someone less fortunate this Christmas because this time of the year was a happy time for me last year but you never really know what's around the corner.