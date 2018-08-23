Have A Crack Triathlon removed from Hervey Bay 100 event

The Have A Crack triathlon has been removed from Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 event, which includes the Barge2Beach, Hervey Bay 100 race and the new half-distance Hundy.

The shorter-distance race was the casualty of the ever-expanding event, which has added two new races in the past two years.

The Kingfisher Bay Resort Barge2Beach ocean swim was held for the first time in 2017, with the half-distance Hundy, the Fifty, set to debut in November.

Event organiser Jeffrey Morris said a number of Have A Crack Tri entrants had shifted to the Fifty, which was limited to just 50 entrants in its debut year,

The Hervey Bay 100 weekend will be held on November 17-18.

Go to hb100.com.au for more information.