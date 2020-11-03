Have a dog that sheds hair? This may be 'deebot' for you

OUR black-haired puppy is shedding like there's no tomorrow.



When my wife asked me to vacuum one Saturday morning, I couldn't believe the amount of hair on our floors.



So when we offered the chance to check out a bot that could clean our home for us - and even empty itself, my wife couldn't be happier.



Normally, when I get new gadgets to check out, my wife is pretty ho-hum about it all.



But when the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8+ arrived, she not only unpacked it but set it up.



The process was simple enough and once our new friend was charged, she was ready to go into action to clean up after Ava.



"I'm beginning the clean,'' she declares as she commences to map our home and find the most efficient way around both tiled and carpeted surfaces.



You can simple press the start button and away she goes.



But if you're after a little more sophisticated controls, you can download the app, connect the Deebot with your home wi-fi and then control things like the power of the vacuum or how much water it uses when mopping.





The Deebot Ozmo T8 uses TrueDetect 3D technology to scan ahead as it goes, avoiding chairs or obstacles like coffee cups or the like you may have left behind.



It methodically goes in a pattern from room to room, missing very little along the way, sucking up the thousands of little dog hairs beautifully.



Reading through the manual you are advised to prepare the floors by removing small objects that might get caught in the vacuum.



Our dog likes to chew toys into dozens of little pieces, so it wasn't surprising that the Ozmo T8 found a few 'gems' along the way.



We have a few throw overs on our chairs so it can also suck up those.

The DEEBOT OZMO T8 and automatic cleaning station make for a very clever combination.





If it gets stuck, it lets you know and it's just a case of picking it up and removing the item from the brush system which is easy to remove and put back in.



Ecovacs Robotics has recently celebrated three years in Australia and has become a market leader in the vacuum category.



The latest model is said to map homes with four times the accuracy of previous models.



It's OZMO Mopping System is also very effective.



It uses precise water control so as to not over wet floors and automatically avoids carpets when the mopping pad is installed.



When the DEEBOT OZMO T8 goes over rugs, it ups the power level, really sucking our any dirt that may be buried within.

Karen Powell, head of ECOVACS ROBOTICS for Australia and New Zealand said the company had made a commitment to deliver ever-evolving, best in class cleaning experiences.





"Over the last three years we have dedicated our efforts to promoting and educating Australians' views about what they should expect in a robot vacuum in both performance and features,'' she said.



"We have integrated it into their smart home, made it easy to control from their phone, driven industry-leading innovation in mapping and mopping and delivered even longer battery life.''



The 5200mAh lithium ion battery offers up to three hours of runtime, meaning it can easily clean a home of more than 300 square metres on a single charge.



The Auto-Empty Station promises hands-free cleaning by automatically emptying the T8 or T8 AIVI, holding up to one month's worth of dirt, debris and pet hair. Using the app, you get a voice alert when it's time for a new bag.

While it's definitely slower than me vacuuming the house, the T8 is more thorough and methodical and something you can literally set and forget as you go off to do far more fun things - like taking that hairy pooch to the park.

The cleaning station works very quickly to remove dust from the vacuum.





KEY FEATURES:

TrueDetect uses 3D structured light technology to detect, avoid and clean around furniture and objects like shoes, cords and small toys.

It precisely scans for depth and distance to create a fast and accurate 3D image of space and objects, down to the millimetre level. Its object detection is 10X more accurate than traditional infrared technology.

TrueMapping scans, maps and plans an efficient cleaning path faster and more precisely, to prevent missed or repeated areas.

The laser mapping and navigation technology uses direct time-of-flight (dToF) laser sensors for 2X greater range (up to 10m) and 4X greater accuracy, detecting objects as small as 2mm.

The precise maps enable advanced custom cleaning like unlimited boundaries (keep-out areas), support for multiple floors, and cleaning by room or area.

The mopping system is said to remove over 99% of bacteria on floors. A full-size 240mL water tank covers over 185 square metres.

Pricing and Availability

The DEEBOT OZMO T8+, featuring the DEEBOT OZMO T8 and Auto Empty Station, is available now with an RRP of $1,299 from The Good Guys.

The DEEBOT OZMO T8 is available now with an RRP of $999 from Amazon.com.au & eBay.com.au



The ECOVACS OZMO-Auto Empty Station for the T8 AIVI and T8, is available now with an RRP of $399 from JB Hi-Fi & Godfreys.

