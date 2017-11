This drone was found in Dundowran.

This drone was found in Dundowran. Contributed

POLICE officers have found a black drone in Dundowran and are reminding residents to take care of their valuables.

"Often property can go astray, especially when it comes to drones," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"It is a timely reminder to ensure personal property is engraved or marked with your personal code."

If you know the owner of the missing drone, call Policelink on 131 444.