Have a pizza this Wednesday to help out flood victims

BOXING THEM UP: Hervey Bay Dominos regional manager Sharnay Conlon, front, with delivery driver Jesi Davis and team trainer Sarah Hill. The shop is expected to deliver hundreds of pizzas tonight as game three of State of Origin kicks off.

BOXING THEM UP: Hervey Bay Dominos regional manager Sharnay Conlon, front, with delivery driver Jesi Davis and team trainer Sarah Hill. The shop is expected to deliver hundreds of pizzas tonight as game three of State of Origin kicks off. Blake Antrobus

HERVEY Bay and Maryborough's Dominos' franchises have thrown their support behind Queensland's flood victims.

On Wednesday at statewide Doughraiser event will be held, with $1 from each pizza sold going to the Australian Red Cross' Disaster Relief and Recovery fund, which supports Red Cross' work in domestic emergencies.

As well as providing financial support, teams from Domino's eight Townsville stores delivered more than 1100 pizzas to emergency workers, including the Army and evacuation centres across North Queensland, making sure people had hot meals and keeping spirits up.

"Our fellow Queenslanders in North Queensland are doing it really tough right now and we want to throw our full support

behind them now by raising vital funds for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund," Domino's Australia CEO Nick Knight said.

"The people of North Queensland are not only our valued customers, they are the people who work in our stores and who are part of the community.

"In true Domino's spirit, team members rallied together to do their bit and this Doughraiser is an extension of this.

"Over the past days in Townsville alone, we have been supporting people arriving at evacuation centres and recovery hubs."

Domino's also confirmed its down registered charity, Give for Good, would match the money raised through the Doughraiser to the value of $25,000.