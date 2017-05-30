Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum stall at the 2015 Fraser Coast Seniors Expo with Faye Ross-Jones, Edna Cheetham, Mavis Bennett and Beverly Brooker.

HAVE you got the best scarecrow on the Fraser Coast?

That's the decision that will be made at this year's Over 50's Lifestyle Expo, with a scarecrow judging competition added to the exciting roster of events.

Individuals and groups of all ages can enter the competition.

Application forms are available from Council's Hervey Bay and Maryborough Customer Service Centres, the Halcro Street Community Centre at Point Vernon.

The Expo will be held at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church in Nikenbah on August 4.