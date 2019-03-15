WANTED: Have you got good grass to save cattle?

DRY SPELL: Tenterfield residents Eddie and Zoe Lederhose are looking for greener pastures to agist their hundreds of head of cattle as the drought continues on their property.

A CRISIS is looming for our region's farmers suffering through what some have called the worst drought conditions in a decade.

Residents have told stories of cattle selling for $12, leaving families shattered and in desperate situations.

But it turns out the grass is greener on the coastal side, leading to Tenterfield residents Eddie and Zoe Lederhose starting a campaign calling for landowners with greener pastures to offer up their hectares for agistment.

"There are a lot of paddocks that people own around the place that are only missing a fence down one side and they've never really thought about putting cattle in there, but there is lots and lots of grass," Mr Lederhose said.

"The first 100km inland all the way along the coast has had good rains and there is good-quality feed out there.

"As we get into winter it will not be good - unless we can find more grass for the cattle. That is basically what it comes down to."

BEFORE: In a decade living in Tenterfield Eddie and Zoe Lederhose have never seen such bad drought conditions. Zoe Lederhose

The Lederhoses are more than willing to pitch in by fixing up a fence or transporting cattle, whatever it takes to keep the region's farmers from going under.

"People are just absolutely shattered because they are getting next to nothing for their cattle and they have to sell them because they have run out of feed," Mr Lederhose said.

"We've had no decent rain since November, all of our pastures have gone back to a crisp, creeks and streams in the high country have stopped running.

"Nobody in NSW and Queensland have feed, so nobody is buying cattle."

AFTER: Tenterfield residents Zoe and Eddie said it won't be long before they run out food for their cattle. Zoe Lederhose

With the grass not growing, it is only a matter of time before the Lederhoses and farmers like them throughout the region run out of feed for hundreds of heads of cattle.

"They predict rain through March, so the creeks will flow and we'll have water for our cattle but it won't be long before we run out of feed," he said.

"(The cattle) are like mates. We have about 700 head, if we could find adjustment over winter for a few hundred of those cattle, it could save us."

To help the campaign, call Eddie or Zoe Lederhose on 0428030889.