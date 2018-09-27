Have you had issues with dogs? Let us know

PEOPLE should not be fearful of walking their dog along the stretches of our beautiful beaches here in Hervey Bay.

But the reality is there are plenty of people who are fearful, unwilling to take the risk of having their dog attacked or killed by dogs left off the leash by their irresponsible owners.

I have lost count the number of have times I have answered calls from traumatised dog owners wanting to tell their story in the Chronicle.

Too many dogs are being maimed or killed and not enough thoughtless dog owners are facing the consequences for not putting their unpredictable dogs on a leash.

In Friday's Chronicle we will feature a story with a lady who had her companion, a toy poodle, killed on the beach at Pialba.

Her dog was on a leash, the much larger vicious dog, belonging to an unknown woman, was not.

If you have had an issue with unleashed aggressive dogs on our local beaches we want to hear from you.

Email editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au or call the office on 4120 1000.

It's time for this to stop.