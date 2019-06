Police are searching for the owner of this bike which was found in Hervey Bay at the weekend.

POLICE are searching for the owner of a Tourex bicycle found in Hervey Bay at the weekend.

The bicycle is a black-and-yellow Tourex X-Train mountain bike (pictured) which was found on Salamander Ave in Urraween.

The owner with proof of ownership or anyone with information is encouraged to attend the Hervey Bay Police Station between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

The police reference is QP1901119952.