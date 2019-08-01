Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Have you seen Allora?

by TAMARA McDONALD
1st Aug 2019 9:16 AM

GEELONG police are appealing for public assistance to help find 5-year-old Allora Larkins.

Allora was last seen with her mother, Kashia Larkins, on Monday as they left a residential address in Norlane.

Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied
Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied

Police have concerns for Allora's welfare due to the length of she has been missing and her age.

Allora may be travelling in a 2000 silver Holden Vectra with her mother and they are known to frequent Norlane and Corio.

Police have also released an image of Allora in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information their whereabouts is asked to contact the Geelong Police Station on 5225 3100.

More Stories

children missing public assistance

Top Stories

    'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    premium_icon 'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    News The girl who suffered broken bones and a ruptured bowel at the hands of a Maryborough man had injuries 'far worse than those of slain toddler Mason Jet Lee'.

    Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

    premium_icon Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

    Crime The court heard the man met the 15-year-old girl at M'boro Speedway

    Fraser Coast among highest records of illegal dumping

    premium_icon Fraser Coast among highest records of illegal dumping

    Council News All areas were experiencing high numbers of illegal dumping

    'It's a privilege': Why organ donation is so important

    premium_icon 'It's a privilege': Why organ donation is so important

    News Organ specialist nurse Ian Rodgers deals with life and death