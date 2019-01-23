MISSING M'BORO MAN: Have you seen Raymond?

Raymond Hewitt, 54, was last seen around 8.30 last night at the entrance to the Action Park Raceway before he walked toward bushland.

Raymond Hewitt, 54, was last seen around 8.30 last night at the entrance to the Action Park Raceway before he walked toward bushland.

POLICE are appealing to the public for information to locate a missing Maryborough man.

Raymond Hewitt, 54, was last seen around 8.30 last night at the entrance to the Action Park Raceway before he walked toward bushland.

He has not been seen since, and concerns are held for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 184cm tall and has a proportionate build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and thongs.

Anyone who may have seen him is being urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or anonymously to Crime Stopperson 1800 333 000.

The police reference number is QP1900154943.