Have you seen these people?

EVERY day that Fraser Coast businesses open to customers, shop workers prepare to battle against sticky-fingered visitors.

The problem is so bad that Maryborough magistrate, Terry Duroux, regularly highlights the prevalence of shoplifting in the region during court.

Over the past 12 months, police have investigated more than 2000 theft reports in the region.

A video circulating on Facebook showing a woman allegedly shoplifting from Urangan Post Office, posted last month, has been met with outrage from the community.

Store owner Vanessa Caplice last year invested hundreds of dollars in improving the business' security after the store was targeted by a thief.

It would seem this has not been a deterrent to all thieves.

Other types of property crime, including theft from cars and houses, is also a significant, based on recent crime reports.

Last week a wrap-up of offences from throughout the region in the past fortnight indicated thieves were targeting unlocked vehicles and houses.

Just last week, a person's bag containing bank cards was stolen front their car while they were asleep inside. The offender took advantage of an open window of the car parked on the Esplanade, Torquay.

Other recent crimes included a handbag containing cash and personal cards being stolen from an unlocked cabin in Torquay and a mobile phone taken from an unlocked vehicle parked at Ariadne St, Maryborough.