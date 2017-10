STOLEN: The car was stolen between 10pm and 7.30am.

STOLEN: The car was stolen between 10pm and 7.30am. Kevin Farmer

A CAR has been reported as stolen from a home in Torquay overnight.

It is believed the car was parked on Bideford St and taken between 10pm and 7.40am.

The vehicle is a 2003 Ford Falcon Ute with personalised number plate NOS 69 and is orange and white in colour.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.