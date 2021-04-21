Menu
Police are asking for public assistance to identify a man.
News

Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him

Carlie Walker
21st Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Police are asking for public assistance to identify a man over an unsolved assault in Maryborough.

The incident happened about 11pm on January 22 on Ellena Street, Maryborough.

Police are now asking for public assistance to identify the man pictured, as they believe he can assist with the investigation.

If you recognise the man pictured, please contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100151251.

Originally published as Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him

