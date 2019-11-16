Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Have you seen this missing toddler?

by Daniel Bateman
16th Nov 2019 11:31 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a toddler reported missing from Ipswich, who is believed to be in Cairns.

The two-year-old boy, who usually resides in Ipswich, was last seen on Thursday, November 7 in the Cairns area travelling with a man and woman known to him.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing two-year-old boy believed to be in Cairns. Photo: QPS
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing two-year-old boy believed to be in Cairns. Photo: QPS

He is described as having a fair completion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

More Stories

cairns editors picks help missing toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Duo charged over gunpoint carjacking, hwy car chase

        premium_icon Duo charged over gunpoint carjacking, hwy car chase

        Crime A Mackay man and woman have been charged over an alleged carjacking and police chase that ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway crash yesterday.

        Footy club treasurer sentenced over $17k theft

        premium_icon Footy club treasurer sentenced over $17k theft

        Crime A Hervey Bay mum stole $17k from her local sporting club

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        OUR HEROES: Faces of the bushfire frontline

        premium_icon OUR HEROES: Faces of the bushfire frontline

        News Read the stories of Coast firefighters protecting our communities