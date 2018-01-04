Have you seen this motorbike?

The motorbike which was stolen from a Pt Vernon house earlier this month.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a motorbike which was believed to be stolen in a recent break and enter.

Police believe between 11.58am December 31 and 11.30am January 1, offenders entered the yard of a Patrick St home in Pt Vernon.

The offenders broke into the home and stole cash and keys to a BMW K13R motorbike with QLD registration 323 OU.

Anyone with information should call Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.