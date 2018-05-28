Menu
STOLEN: The bike is a 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 650RL motorcycle bearing QLD plates 660KR.
Crime

Have you seen this motorbike?

Inge Hansen
by
28th May 2018 12:05 PM

ANOTHER motorcycle has been stolen from a home in Point Vernon.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the bike which was taken from Lambour Ct on March 12.

Initial reports suggested about 2.30am, the offender approached the home on foot and opened an unlocked side gate before entering the backyard.

The person then cut the mesh screen of the garage window and opened the glass sliding window to enter.

It is understood the person found the motorcycle keys and also took an iPad and wallet which belonged to the victim.

The garage was then opened by the manual release cord and the offender is believed to have then left in a northerly direction on Wattle St.

The bike is a 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 650RL motorcycle bearing QLD plates 660KR.

As well as bright colouring, the bike had orange pin striping on the rims and a Yoshimura brand exhaust.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131444.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

