The Austin Powers girls (L) Lorrae Nicklen, Leonie Baumgart, Tracy Clark and Sharon Cameron from Maryborough at the World's Greatest Pub Fest in 2011.

HAVE you thought about your costume for Pub Fest?

Maryborough personal trainer Leonie Baumgart said she has been to every Pub Fest bar two.

"I have dressed in costumes including Santa's Little Helpers, Hippies and Super Heroes,” Leonie said.

"I have been to most Pub Fest's - I think there have only been two that I have missed.

"Last year I didn't dress up - I just went to the Old Syd for a while just to check out the costumes and have a look.”

Leonie said with the event she always went with a bunch of friends from the area.

"It is fun and it's good seeing the costumes.

Pub Fest - packing a wallop are Leonie Baumgart and Lyndsey Brown from Maryborough at the Federal Hotel. Alistair Brightman

"A lot of people don't even drink - they are going for the fun of it and they put a lot of hard work into their costumes.

You can even get to the end of the fest and still not have seen all the costumes - you will see it in the paper.

Leonie has other plans out of town but otherwise would have probably dressed as a country girl with the green-check flanno and pigtails.

"It's a good day - and we have always put in our crawl cards - that's half the fun.”

New Pub Fest cards with tear-off sections to put in for the world record. contributed

New pub crawl cards with tear-off sections to put in for the world record should help Maryborough reclaim its title from Kansas City on Sunday next week says Brendan Heit.

"Everyone is saying it is a great idea,” said Brendan, chairman of the 2017 Pub Fest committee.

"It's always been a headache to get the completed cards back because people want to souvenir them - we've had the numbers but not the official proof.

"With the double stamp and tear-off for the Guinness Book of Records proof we should be right. We only have to get more than 4885 and from the hype that's around we are confident we will do it.

"People like the idea that there are only 10 pubs and they have an extra hour - starting at noon and finishing at 8pm.

"Some are going a lot of trouble to get green costumes or outback clothes for the Rural Aid charity theme. All the op shop windows have green displays - everyone is talking about getting that record back from Kansas City.”

Maryborough set the world pub crawl record in 2005 and lost it temporarily to London and then New York.

Each time the record was claimed within months but Kansas City beat Maryborough's record by 167 three years ago and has proved a tough nut to crack.

"Just get those cards in and we can do it,” said Brendan.

"And we are going to have a heck of a lot of fun along the way.”

FAST FACTS

The 13th annual World's Greatest Pub Fest will be held on Sunday, April 30 from noon-8pm.

The theme is Aussie outback, the colour is green and the charity is Rural Aid.