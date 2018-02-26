Have you witnessed a driver texting behind the wheel?

Police officers say half the tickets they write are for distracted drivers these days.

WITH the amount of people you see texting while driving, it's no wonder more than half the tickets officers write these days are for illegal phone use.

On my way to work the other day I noticed an alarming number of drivers clearly looking up and down at their phones while driving.

In a report I read police have even begun detailing what social media apps motorists were viewing when they were busted "in case the matter gets taken to court".

I found it interesting that in some cases officers are close enough they can tell if drivers are on Facebook, email or a text message.

And drivers look like they're drunk when they're on their texting on their phones.

What is it going to take for the message to get across to these stupid motorists who don't seem to get it and seem to think they're invincible?

I have a friend who's dad was close to death thanks to a distracted driver.

That would have to be a wake-up call.

Maybe phones need to be confiscated from cars completely?

But then again I don't know how that could be implemented.

Will it get to the point where licences will be taken off drivers who commit this crime?

I don't know what the resolution is, but something needs to happen before more innocent lives are lost for something so avoidable.

Have you witnessed drivers on their phones on the Fraser Coast? Comment below or email what you saw to amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au