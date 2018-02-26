Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officers say half the tickets they write are for distracted drivers these days.
Police officers say half the tickets they write are for distracted drivers these days. Warren Lynam
Opinion

Have you witnessed a driver texting behind the wheel?

Amy Formosa
by
26th Feb 2018 12:43 PM

WITH the amount of people you see texting while driving, it's no wonder more than half the tickets officers write these days are for illegal phone use. 

On my way to work the other day I noticed an alarming number of drivers clearly looking up and down at their phones while driving.

In a report I read police have even begun detailing what social media apps motorists were viewing when they were busted "in case the matter gets taken to court".

I found it interesting that in some cases officers are close enough they can tell if drivers are on Facebook, email or a text message.

Police officers say half the tickets they write are for distracted drivers these days. 

And drivers look like they're drunk when they're on their texting on their phones. 

What is it going to take for the message to get across to these stupid motorists who don't seem to get it and seem to think they're invincible?

I have a friend who's dad was close to death thanks to a distracted driver. 

That would have to be a wake-up call. 

Maybe phones need to be confiscated from cars completely? 

But then again I don't know how that could be implemented. 

Will it get to the point where licences will be taken off drivers who commit this crime?

I don't know what the resolution is, but something needs to happen before more innocent lives are lost for something so avoidable. 

Have you witnessed drivers on their phones on the Fraser Coast? Comment below or email what you saw to amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

Related Items

crime driving and texting fcopinion opinion police
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

News Police allege he used a phone and a GoPro to commit the crimes.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:30 PM
Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Business Angela Koning will be the guest speaker at the event.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:36 PM
Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins trial

Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins...

Crime Magistrate Stephen Guttridge found her not guilty.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:12 PM
Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

News Chantelle was rushed to hospital and suffered two cardiac arrests.

Local Partners