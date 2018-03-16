Have your car washed for a good cause

IF YOUR car is in need of a good clean, head down to Bridgestone Select in Hervey Bay and have it washed for a good cause.

Relay for Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous are holding a car wash fundraiser on Sunday, March 18 from noon to 4pm at Bridgestone Select on Boat Harbour Dr.

Team member Sue Dodd said washes were $15 for cars, $20 for four wheel drives including a chamois.

All funds are donated to Hervey Bay Relay for Life supporting Cancer Council Queensland.