Have your car washed for a good cause

Inge Hansen
by
16th Mar 2018 6:00 PM

IF YOUR car is in need of a good clean, head down to Bridgestone Select in Hervey Bay and have it washed for a good cause.

Relay for Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous are holding a car wash fundraiser on Sunday, March 18 from noon to 4pm at Bridgestone Select on Boat Harbour Dr.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Team member Sue Dodd said washes were $15 for cars, $20 for four wheel drives including a chamois.

All funds are donated to Hervey Bay Relay for Life supporting Cancer Council Queensland.

