Street trees on Panorama Drive at Dundowran Beach.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Council strategy aims to plant 100,000 trees

Carlie Walker
12th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
The public can now have their say on the council’s Greening the Fraser Coast strategy, which aims to plant 100,000 trees within the region by 2030.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is urging interested people to review the draft document online and provide comments via the council’s Have Your Say web page.

Mayor George Seymour said the strategy had been developed to help the council implement a range of projects that would assist in reaching its target.

“The document on the council’s Have Your Say page makes up a part of the overall Greening the Fraser Coast Strategy,” Cr Seymour said.

“It is intended to be a framework that provides structure and methodology for the process of tree establishment on council-managed land.

“The document is intended to be read in conjunction with the council’s Tree Management Policy and other related policy and strategy documents, such as the State mandated Walkable Neighbourhoods provisions and the council’s Active Travel Strategy.”

Councillor Paul Truscott said the Greening the Fraser Coast Strategy aimed to maintain and enhance the Fraser Coast’s natural environment and lifestyle through projects that increased canopy cover.

“The Strategy will be used as a model for the design and implementation of tree-planting projects to create shade that will make our built environment more pleasant, cooler, and more comfortable.

“Projects include specifically street trees, and the engagement of community groups in activities and providing free trees. We began achieving this last year, which was wonderful to see.

“The implementation of this project after community input will help to see it grow and perhaps even expand further in the future.”

Cr Truscott said the draft Greening the Fraser Coast Strategy identified the benefits and challenges of establishing trees in the urban streetscape and involved two pilot street tree-planting studies covering Adelaide Street in Maryborough’s CBD and Urraween Heights at Hervey Bay.

The draft Greening the Fraser Coast Strategy can be viewed on the council’s Have Your Say page until February 15.

Feedback can be emailed to OpenSpace&environment@frasercoast.qld.gov.au

To visit the page, click here.

