The design for the upgrade of the Maryborough-Hervey Bay & Pialba Burrum Heads intersection.
News

HAVE YOUR SAY: Give feedback on major road upgrade

Carlie Walker
6th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
THE community is being asked to weigh in on the planned upgrade of the Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Pialba Burrum Heads Roads intersection.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Department of Transport and Main Roads is completing a preliminary plan and feedback was being requested.

“Members of the community are encouraged to contact TMR to provide feedback on the plan, so we can develop the final scope of work required for this much need infrastructure project,” he said.

“I encourage you to share this information with others that may be interested or affected by the works.”

To contact TMR call 1300 728 390.

