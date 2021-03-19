Have your say on Coast section of state’s most critical road

Mr Saunders encouraged regional community leaders who regularly used the road as well as road safety and regional development experts to put their hand up and join Bruce Highway Trust Advisory Council.

Fraser Coast residents have the chance to have their say on shaping the future of jobs, economic recovery, and upgrades on Queensland’s critical artery: the Bruce Highway.

Nominations have opened for regional representatives who regularly use the highway, are road safety experts or regional development experts to join industry leaders like the RACQ and Queensland Farmer’s Federation on the Bruce Highway Trust Advisory Council.

The Trust was officially launched last year to build on the $12.6 billion plan currently being rolled out on the Bruce, and drive a long-term vision for the 1679km highway with a series of rolling five-year action plans.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said as part of its plan for economic recovery across Queensland, the Palaszczuk Government committed during the election to expanding the Trust to incorporate more regional voices while also investing an additional $100 million towards a proposed $500 million jointly funded boost for more upgrades.

“Queenslanders backed our commitment to invest more on the Bruce Highway and expand the Trust, and we’re backing them by delivering on that commitment,” Mr Bailey said.

“Shovels are in the ground on 33 projects along the length of the Bruce Highway from the Sunshine Coast to Cairns but having these six additional voices at the table will help identify what our regions need and lock in a longer-term pipeline of jobs right along the spine of Queensland’s east coast.

“We’ve already got a record $17.8 billion being invested in regional roads and transport over the next four years as well as 120 projects on the Bruce in the pipeline, and the work of our new regional representatives will make sure that investment continues well into the future.”

Inspecting works on the Bruce this in Rockhampton, Assistant Minister Regional Roads and member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders officially welcomed nominations for positions on the TAC.

“You only have to look at the swathes of families moving here and the jobs we’re creating in industries like construction to know that Queensland is the place to be,” Mr Saunders said.

“We’re talking here about Queensland’s backbone that millions of Queenslanders depend on. It connects locals in regional centres, moves freight between our ports and regional communities, and from paddocks and pits to export markets.”

