Have your say on major re-development of city’s heart

The Hervey Bay CBD, which will be redeveloped under the Hinkler Regional Deal. Photo: Contributed

Fraser Coast residents are being asked to get involved in the master planning process for a new-look Pialba Town Centre.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the Pialba Town Centre Revitalisation project aimed to create a city heart for Hervey Bay and make the area a cultural and creative drawcard.

“The Fraser Coast Regional Council is partnering with the Australian Government through the Hinkler Regional Deal to breathe new life and opportunities into the Pialba Town Centre,” he said.

“Starting with the master plan, Council will look to the community to share their vision and ideas for what a future city heart might look like.

“The new master plan will be a critical decision-making tool and plan for Hervey Bay’s future, which is why we are seeking input and insights from the community and key stakeholders.

“Council wants to know your ideas on how to make the Pialba Town Centre an even better place to live, work and play.”

Cr Everard said the council was working with master planning experts Place Design Group to develop the plan and conduct community consultation.

An online survey has been launched today on the council’s Engagement Hub website.

“We encourage everyone to take the survey and get involved in the master planning process for this important future-focused project,” Cr Everard said.

Tony Dickson, Principal of Place Design Group and lead consultant for the Pialba Town Centre Master Plan project, said community input would help build a strong picture for how the master plan dealt with the region’s growth.

“Everyone’s connection with the region’s centre will be different, and we need to know what those connections are so we can ensure the master plan has the right mix, identity and amenity to best serve the community across the short, medium and long term,” he said.

The survey is open now and will close on 2 April 2021 and survey participants will go into the draw to win a $500 prepaid VISA card.

The Hinkler Regional Deal for the Bundaberg – Hervey Bay region is an Australian Government initiative in partnership with the local councils that seeks to build on the area’s strengths to provide economic growth and long term employment.