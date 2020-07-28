Have your say on proposed off-leash park

The public can have their say on a proposed off-leash dog park.

A PROPOSED off-leash dog area in Point Vernon is up for public discussion.

Councillor Jade Wellings said the council was considering adding a fenced dog off-leash area that could include dog agility equipment, shelter and seating beside the Black Stump Park and playground.

"The Gatakers Bay foreshore at Point Vernon is one of the region's most popular destinations," she said.

"People go there for everything from quiet reflection, beach walking, fishing, boating, weddings and family gatherings and to visit the playground.

"Council is now considering adding a new dog off leash area and we want to hear what residents have to say about the proposal."

An interactive survey is available now at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say

The survey asks for feedback on the proposed location and the type of infrastructure residents would like to see included in the off-leash area - such as dog agility equipment and seating.

The Have Your Say survey will close on August 21.

"Our Open Space and Environment team will collate the survey results and work closely with the community to provide the facilities at Point Vernon," Cr Wellings said.