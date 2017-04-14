28°
Have your say on road safety with community road grants

Blake Antrobus
| 14th Apr 2017 9:34 AM
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders.
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders.

APPLICATIONS for the next round of the Community Road Safety Grants program will open next week, allowing community members to have their say on road safety.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders encouraged community groups, schools and local councils to sign up for round six of the State Government program, stating they had a right to have their say on increasing pedestrian safety.

"The successful Community Road Safety Grants provides an opportunity for local people to address local issues and make a real difference to the safety of pedestrians and road users,” Mr Saunders said.

"We need to do all we can to keep Queenslanders safe and community-based projects run by community members are a great way to do this.

"Grants are valued up to $20,000 for short-term, small-scale road safety projects and we encourage community-based groups to apply.

"They can also apply for funding of up to three years to deliver road safety education programs.”

More information about applying for the grants is available at www.tmr.qld.gov.au/roadsafetygrants.

Topics:  bruce saunders community road safety grants fccommunity fcpolitics

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

