Have your say on speed limits along Esplanade

COUNCIL is calling for community feedback on the proposal to lower speed limits along the Esplanade to 40km, following a unanimous vote at the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting on May 24.

City precinct development councillor Daniel Sanderson said the lowered limits would improve safety for people crossing between the beach and retail precincts.

Feedback can be provided on the Have Your Say section of the council website, or mailed to Council at PO Box 1943, Hervey Bay QLD 4655 or emailed to enquiry@fraser coast.qld.gov.au.

Submissions close June 30.